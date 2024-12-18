Biadasz (illness) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Biadasz was sidelined for the Commanders' Week 15 win over the Saints due to an illness. It appears the 2020 fourth-round pick is on track to take back his starting spot at center from Michael Deiter against the Eagles on Sunday.
