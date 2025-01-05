Biadasz (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Biadasz suffered an ankle injury in Week 17 against the Falcons, which was serious enough for him to be held out of practice all week. The 2020 fourth-round pick won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale and will focus on progressing in his recovery enough to play in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Michael Deiter is expected to start at center due to Biadasz's absence.