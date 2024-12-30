Biadasz (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday night's matchup with Atlanta.
Biadasz suffered an ankle injury late in the first half, placing doubt on his ability to return to the field in Week 17. In his absence, Michael Deiter will take over at center versus the Falcons.
