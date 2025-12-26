default-cbs-image
Biadasz sprained his right ankle and will undergo testing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Biadasz suffered the injury in Thursday's 30-23 loss to the Cowboys, making his status for Week 18 uncertain. He'll have the benefit of some added rest before Washington concludes its regular season on the road against the Eagles on Jan. 4.

