Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Unlikely to play Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Biadasz (ankle/knee) is unlikely to be available for the Commanders' regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Biadasz suffered ankle and knee injuries during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day. The injuries aren't severe enough to require surgery, but it puts the sixth-year pro on the doubtful side of playing Week 18. Nick Allegretti would likely draw the start at center against Philadelphia if Biadasz is inactive.
More News
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Done for the day•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Set to return for wild-card contest•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Not playing vs. Dallas•
-
Commanders' Tyler Biadasz: Questionable to return Sunday•