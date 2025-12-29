Biadasz (ankle/knee) is unlikely to be available for the Commanders' regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Biadasz suffered ankle and knee injuries during the Commanders' 30-23 loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Day. The injuries aren't severe enough to require surgery, but it puts the sixth-year pro on the doubtful side of playing Week 18. Nick Allegretti would likely draw the start at center against Philadelphia if Biadasz is inactive.