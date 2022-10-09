The Commanders activated Larsen from the reserve/PUP list Saturday.
As expected, Larsen has been activated from PUP list and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 5 against Titans after missing the first four games of the season due to an Achilles injury. With Chase Roullier (knee) and Wes Schweitzer (concussion) on injured reserve, it wouldn't be surprising to see Larsen overtake Nick Martin as the starting center.
More News
-
Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Set to return vs. Tennessee•
-
Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Lands on reserve/PUP list•
-
Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Still recovering from injury•
-
Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Moved to IR•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Placed on COVID-19 list•