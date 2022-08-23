The Commanders placed Larsen (Achilles) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.
Larsen suffered the injury last December against the Cowboys and has been sidelined for the entirety of training camp. The 31-year-old center will miss at minimum the first four weeks of the season and will be eligible to return Week 5 against the Titans.
