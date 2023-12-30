The Commanders placed Larsen (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.
Larsen had already been ruled out for Sunday's contest, but it now seems as if the Commanders have decided to shut down their top center for the remainder of the season. Nick Gates is expected to fill in for Larsen on Washington's offensive line for the team's last two games.
