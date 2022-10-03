Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Washington will activate Larsen (achilles) from its physically unable to perform list ahead of Week 5 versus the Titans, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

With Chase Roullier (knee) having been placed on the Commanders' injured reserve list just less than two weeks ago and Wes Schweitzer (concussion) also ending up there over the weekend, Larsen's expected return comes right in the nick of time. Nick Martin played center for Washington in Week 4, but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Larsen step into a starting role right away.