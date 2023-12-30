Larsen (knee) will not play Sunday against the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The 32-year-old will miss his second straight game. Nick Gates made the start at center last week for the Commanders and should do so again versus San Francisco. The Commanders will also be without starting LT Charles Leno (calf) for this one.
