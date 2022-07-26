Larsen (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Larsen suffered the injury last December against the Cowboys and finished the season on IR. When he'll be able to return is still up in the air, but once healthy he should resume backing up starter Chase Roullier (lower leg) at center. In the meantime, Keith Ismael and Jon Toth should see extra snaps in camp.
More News
-
Commanders' Tyler Larsen: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Moved to IR•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Needs MRI•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Football Team's Tyler Larsen: Active, won't start•