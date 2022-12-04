Larsen was seen wearing a large brace on his right leg and using crutches after Sunday's 20-20 tie to the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear what exactly happened to Larsen, or the injury he suffered. With the Commanders entering a bye week, he'll have extra time to recover before the team plays again. However, depending on how serious the injury is, that extra week may not matter.