Commanders' Tyler Owens: Cleared to suit up in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Owens (hamstring/neck) is active for Sunday's game against Detroit.
Owens dealt with a pair of injuries this week and entered the weekend deemed questionable to suit up Sunday. He's going to be able to play against the Lions, though he's worked mostly on special teams this season.
