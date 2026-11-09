Jefferson caught five of seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.

With Terry McLaurin (knee) and Treylon Burks (foot) out for the Commanders, Jefferson played 36 of 62 offensive snaps and ran 25 routes on Jayden Daniels' 42 dropbacks. The veteran wideout was signed to the active roster from the practice squad two weeks ago and led the team in receiving against Los Angeles. If Burks needs to miss more time, Jefferson could again have a role in three-wide sets Thursday night against the Giants.