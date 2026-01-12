Miller recorded 9.0 sacks among his 26 tackles (16 solo) while suiting up for all 17 games in the 2025 regular season.

Miller has been reduced to a situational pass rusher at age 36, but he proved effective in that role for the Commanders, increasing his career regular-season sack total to 138.5 with his highest single-season mark in that category since 2021. He notched a sack in four of his last five games, but it remains to be seen if the Super Bowl 50 MVP wants to go out on that note or chooses to chase another championship by signing with a more competitive team in 2026.