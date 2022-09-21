Schweitzer (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Schweitzer left the season opener against Jacksonville due to a hamstring injury and was unable to practice all last week before ultimately being ruled out. Washington recently placed Chase Roullier (knee) on injured reserve, so Schweitzer will be a candidate to take over as the starting center if available for Week 3.
