Schweitzer (concussion) will not practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.comreports.
Schweitzer will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before returning to action for Washington. The Commanders are relying on Schweitzer to start at center with Chase Roullier (knee) on IR, so the team could have to turn to Nick Martin versus the Cowboys on Sunday.
