Schweitzer (hamstring) is questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury against the Jaguars on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With Schweitzer sidelined for the time being, veteran Trai Turner filled in at right guard for the Commanders on Sunday, per Keim.
