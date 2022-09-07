Schweitzer (hip) isn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Schweitzer dealt with a hip injury in mid-August, but he appears to have cleared the issue and should be good to go for the season opener against Jacksonville. Trai Turner (quad) was also a full participant during Wednesday's practice, so it's unclear who'll start at right guard for Washington on Sunday.
