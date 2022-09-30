Schweitzer (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Schweitzer didn't practice Wednesday due to concussion protocols, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury or how long he may be sidelined. Chase Roullier (knee), the team's top center, remains on injured reserve, so in Schweitzer's absence, Nick Martin is expected draw the start in the middle of Washington's offensive line.