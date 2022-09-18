Schweitzer (hamstring) is inactive Week 2 against Detroit.
Schweitzer left the season opener against Jacksonville due to a hamstring injury and was unable to take the practice field during the week, setting the stage for his inactive status. Trai Turner (quad) is active despite several limited sessions this week, and he'll presumably operate as the starting right guard.
