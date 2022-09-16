Schweitzer (hamstring) is questionable for Week 2 at Detroit.
Schweitzer underwent an MRI scan on Monday after leaving Washington's opener with a hamstring injury, but it appears he avoided anything too major. Whether he will suit up Sunday is still up in the air though, and Trai Turner will likely be in line for the fill-in reps if Schweitzer can't play.
