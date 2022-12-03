Washington activated Schweitzer (concussion) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants.
After missing the Commanders' last nine games recovering from a concussion, it appears Schweitzer is finally on track to suit up again in Week 13 at the Giants. With Trai Turner (ankle) listed as out for Sunday, it would make decent sense for Schweitzer to start at right guard.
