Schweitzer (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Schweitzer was forced out of Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, and his availability for the team's Week 2 contest next Sunday against the Lions is now in question. Should the 300-pounder miss any time, Trai Turner would be the expected beneficiary during Schweitzer's absence.