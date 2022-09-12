Schweitzer (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Schweitzer was forced out of Sunday's 28-22 victory against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, and his availability for the team's Week 2 contest next Sunday against the Lions is now in question. Should the 300-pounder miss any time, Trai Turner would be the expected beneficiary during Schweitzer's absence.
