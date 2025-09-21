Commanders' Will Harris: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an ankle injury.
Harris went to the locker room late in the second quarter and is being evaluated for an ankle injury. Jeremy Reaves and Percy Butler are the top candidates to see additional work at safety alongside Quan Martin for as long as Harris is out of the game.
