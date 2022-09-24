Jackson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear when Jackson picked up the injury or how serious it is, pending further updates from the team. If for some reason he can't play Sunday, rookies Tariq Castro-Fields and Christian Holmes could be in line to see their first defensive snaps in the NFL.
