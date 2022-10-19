Jackson (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Jackson was sidelined for the team's Week 6 win over Chicago due to a back injury that he suffered in Week 5. It was presumably an aggravation of the issue that caused him to miss Week 3 as well. Given that it appears to be a reoccurring thing, Washington may elect to keep him out for a second consecutive contest. However, he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
