Jackson (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's primetime contest against the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Jackson missed the team's Week 3 contest against the Eagles due to a back injury, but he was able to return the following week and suited up for back-to-back contests. However, he played a season-low 14 defensive snaps in Week 5 and was limited Tuesday due to a back injury after being a full participant during Monday's walkthrough. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but given it appears to be a reoccurring thing, the Commanders have opted to proceed with caution and ruled Jackson out for Week 6. His next chance to play will come after the team's Week 7 bye against the Packers on Oct. 23. In his absence, Rachad Wildgoose figures to draw the start opposite of Kendall Fuller in Washington's secondary.