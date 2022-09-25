Jackson (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Jackson landed on the team's injury report Saturday with a back issue and ultimately won't suit up in Week 3. Through the first two games of the season, the free-agent signee has operated as the starting cornerback opposite of Kendall Fuller, so in his absence, rookies Christian Holmes and Tariq Castro-Fields may be thrust into expanded roles against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Commanders' William Jackson: Appears on game status report•
-
Football Team's William Jackson: Activated from COVID list•
-
Football Team's William Jackson: Clear of calf issue•
-
Football Team's William Jackson: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Football Team's William Jackson: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Football Team's William Jackson: Absent from practice•