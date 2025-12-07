Commanders' Zach Ertz: ACL tear feared
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Dan Quinn noted after Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings that Ertz is feared to have torn his ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ertz is destined to undergo further testing to determine the extent of his knee injury, but it looks like the tight end is probably facing an extended absence. If that's the case, the Commanders would turn to John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff to handle their TE duties down the stretch.
