Despite Jayden Daniels returning from a knee injury in Week 5, Ertz had his worst game of the season. He was targeted just once and didn't appear to be a part of the Commanders' offensive game plan. Ertz still logged 30 offensive snaps operated as Washington's No. 1 tight end, playing ahead of John Bates (28 snaps) and Ben Sinnott (17 snaps). With both Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin/knee) sidelined Sunday, Ertz was expected to serve as one of the Commanders' primary receiving threats but failed to capitalize. He's likely to operate as Washington's top tight end again in the Week 6 matchup against the Bears.