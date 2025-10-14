Ertz brought in all six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Following a Week 5 blanking at the hands of the Chargers, Ertz enjoyed a noteworthy resurgence in Monday's narrow loss. The veteran tight end led the Commanders in receptions and targets while checking in behind only Chris Moore in receiving yards. Ertz also posted his first touchdown since Week 2 on a six-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter, rounding out an encouraging night that also saw him tie a season high in receptions. Ertz should have a good chance at carrying over his momentum into Week 7, as he'll face the Cowboys' vulnerable defense on the road.