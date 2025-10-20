Ertz (shoulder) had three receptions on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to Dallas.

Ertz was one of the few bright spots on either side of the ball for the Commanders in the blowout loss. The veteran starter cashed in his second touchdown in as many weeks, bringing his season receiving line up to 23-229-4 in seven appearances. Ertz showed no limitations from the shoulder injury that plagued him during the practice week, setting him up for another start against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 8.