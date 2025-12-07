Commanders' Zach Ertz: Exits with leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ertz was carted off the field with a lower leg injury in Sunday's game at Minnesota, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Ertz was hit hard in his knee area during a tackle and had to be helped off the field. He later left on a cart to the locker room.
