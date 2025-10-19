Ertz (shoulder), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ertz appears positioned for a significant role in the receiving game versus the Cowboys, with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) both ruled out, and Noah Brown (groin/knee) on injured reserve. The veteran tight end secured all six of his targets for 43 yards and a score during Washington's narrow loss to the Bears in Week 6, a contest Samuel took the field for, so it won't be surprising if Ertz sees his target share grow versus a Dallas defense that's surrendered the most passing yards to opponents in the league through six weeks. His status may not be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET, but Ertz is on track to take the field Sunday.