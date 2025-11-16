Ertz caught four of eight targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end tied Deebo Samuel for the team lead in targets, but the wideout did a lot more (7-74-1) with his volume. Ertz was also the intended target on Marcus Mariota's only interception of the afternoon on the first play of OT, setting up Miami's winning field goal. Ertz will head into a Week 12 bye with a 39-387-4 line on 57 targets, and his role in the offense seems secure regardless of whether Mariota or Jayden Daniels (elbow) is under center in Week 13 against the Broncos.