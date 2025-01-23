Ertz (rib/rest) practiced in full Thursday.
Ertz kicked off prep for the NFC Championship Game in the same manner as he did for the divisional round: DNP with listed rib/rest Wednesday. With an uncapped session now under his belt, the issue won't impede him from being available for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, against whom he went for a combined 7-59-1 line on nine targets between two regular-season matchups.
More News
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Key role despite modest numbers•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Back in Saturday's game•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Getting concussion check•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Ready for Saturday•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Limited in Wednesday's practice•