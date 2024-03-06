Ertz and Washington agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ertz replaces Logan Thomas as a capable veteran atop the Commanders' tight end depth chart, and he boasts familiarity with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme. As a result of ending last season on Detroit's practice squad, he's eligible to ink a new contract before the start of the new league year March 13. Across seven games with the Cardinals last season Ertz secured 27 of 43 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown, and depending on what Washington does at quarterback this offseason, the 33-year-old could carry some fantasy value for the 2024 campaign as a volume play.