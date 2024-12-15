Ertz is under evaluation for a head injury during Sunday's game at New Orleans.
Prior to visiting the sideline tent in the middle of the second quarter, Ertz had hauled in both of his targets for 25 yards. John Bates and Ben Sinnott are the healthy tight ends on the Commanders' active roster.
