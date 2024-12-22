Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Ertz (concussion) -- who remains listed as questionable -- will play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Quinn's comments confirm that Ertz has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol just one week after suffering the head injury in last Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints. Ertz will have his questionable designation officially removed when Washington posts its inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Despite not taking any contact this week as a limited practice participant, Ertz should settle back in as Washington's clear No. 1 tight end and likely won't face any major restrictions in terms of his snap count. Through 14 appearances on the season, Ertz has put together a 54-526-4 line on 77 targets.
