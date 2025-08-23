Ertz won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Ertz and John Bates are both being rested -- in Ertz's case for a third straight week -- while 2024 second-round pick Ben Sinnott isn't among the 33 names being held out. It's the latest sign that Sinnott has made no real progress toward usurping Ertz, although there's perhaps still some risk it eventually happens. In any case, Ertz gets a solid target projection for Week 1 against the Giants, putting him in play as a lineup option even though he was drafted as a backup (or not at all) in most fantasy leagues. The uncertainty surrounding Terry McLaurin (contract) and Noah Brown (undisclosed injury) could further boost Ertz's volume outlook as the opener draws near, with the wideouts potentially having workload limitations even if they both end up playing (following prolonged absences this summer).