Ertz (shoulder), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ertz appears positioned for a significant role in the receiving game this weekend, as Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) have both been ruled out, and Noah Brown (groin/knee) was recently placed on injured reserve. After logging six targets while the Commanders had Samuel available for this past Monday's loss to the Bears, Ertz could see his target share grow versus a Dallas defense that's surrendered the most passing yards to opponents in the league through six weeks. His status may not be made official until Washington releases its inactive list roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET, but Ertz is on track to take the field Sunday.