Ertz was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a rib injury.

On Washington's initial divisional-round injury report released Tuesday, Ertz was listed as a non-participant in practice due to both the rib issue and rest, but only the rib issue appears next to his name on Wednesday's report. Ertz is likely just getting some extra maintenance ahead of Saturday's game against the Lions, as Commanders head coach Dan Quinn hasn't suggested that the veteran tight end's status for the contest is in any jeopardy. In the Commanders' wild-card win over the Buccaneers this past Sunday, Ertz played 62 percent of the snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 23 yards on four targets.