Ertz (ribs/rest) didn't practice Wednesday.
Ertz was also listed as a 'DNP' last Tuesday with the same listed combination of ribs/rest before upgrading to a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, ultimately approaching this past Saturday's divisional-round game against the Lions without an injury designation. Chances are, the tight end will follow a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Eagles.
More News
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Key role despite modest numbers•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Back in Saturday's game•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Getting concussion check•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Ready for Saturday•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Meager output in Sunday's win•