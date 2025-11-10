Ertz recorded four receptions on five targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions.

Ertz was among Marcus Mariota's favorite targets, tying for the team lead in both targets and receptions while finishing second in yardage. He accounted for most of his production with the Commanders chasing the score, including long catches of 30 and 12 yards. This was Ertz's best performance with Marcus Mariota under center, though he'll head into a potentially high-scoring matchup against the Dolphins in Week 11.