Ertz brought in six of eight targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday night.

Ertz set the pace in receiving yards for the Commanders while finishing as the runner-up in receptions and also tying for second in targets. The veteran tight end also recorded his second TD of the season on an impressive 20-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter, making it an all-around rewarding fantasy performance despite the disappointing team outcome. With 13 target through two games, Ertz looks to be just as in sync with Jayden Daniels as he was in the latter's rookie 2024 campaign, and the duo next will turn their sights to the Raiders defense in a Week 3 home matchup on Sunday, Sept. 21.