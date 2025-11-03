Ertz recorded four receptions on four targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Ertz remained one of Jayden Daniels' (arm) more reliable targets, as he led the team in yards while finishing second in targets and receptions. He logged a pair of receptions on Washington's first possession that went for 17 yards, and he also tallied a long 25-yard catch on the Commanders' opening drive of the second half. Ertz's outlook moving forward is complicated by the likely absence of Daniels, as he has only nine receptions for 78 yards combined across Marcus Mariota's three starts this season.