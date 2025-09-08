Commanders' Zach Ertz: Picks up where he left off with TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ertz caught three of five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-6 win over the Giants.
After scoring six touchdowns in the last seven games of the 2024 regular season, Ertz picked up where he left off with a seven-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The 34-year-old tight end remains a reliable red-zone target for Jayden Daniels in an explosive Commanders offense. Ertz will try to continue his scoring binge Thursday in Green Bay.