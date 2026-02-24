default-cbs-image
Ertz (knee) intends to play in the 2026 season and is expected to be cleared close to Week 1, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ertz suffered a torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 7, making it conceivable that he could be healthy for Week 1 of the 2026 season, which will be roughly nine months after his injury. It seems just as plausible, however, that the 35-year-old veteran's rehab could require him to start the 2026 campaign on the PUP list. An impending free agent, Ertz will need to find a new opportunity in the league in addition to managing his return to full health. Across 13 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2025, he secured 50 of 72 targets for 504 yards and four scores.

