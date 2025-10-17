Commanders' Zach Ertz: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ertz (shoulder/calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Ertz started the week as a non-participant due to rest, upgrading to full Thursday before dropping back to limited Friday. The focus largely has been on Washington's wide receivers this week, but Deebo Samuel (heel) might not be the only game-day decision among the pass catchers. With Terry McLaurin (quad) ruled out, there is a nice opportunity for Ertz and Samuel to pile up looks against a weak Cowboys defense if they avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
